AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.33. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of AMN traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.37. 377,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,061. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 29,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

