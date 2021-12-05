Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

