AMETEK, Inc. (AME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 24th

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

NYSE:AME opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,762 shares of company stock worth $22,720,781. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

