AMETEK, Inc. (AME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 24th

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.
AMETEK has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
NYSE:AME opened at $139.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.46.
In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,762 shares of company stock worth $22,720,781. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
