Americas Silver’s (USA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.80 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USA. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a hold rating and set a C$1.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.00.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$159.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.47.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

