American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 386,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:AVD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,553. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $459.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

