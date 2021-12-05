American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 527,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

AOUT opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 486,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

