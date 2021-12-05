Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Ameren reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.03. 1,273,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,031. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

