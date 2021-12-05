Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Amcor by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,875 shares of company stock worth $5,504,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

