Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,173.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,420.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,417.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

