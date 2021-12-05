Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $5.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. 8,628,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 63,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

