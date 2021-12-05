Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.95 Million

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $466.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of AIMC opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.