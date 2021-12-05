Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $466.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of AIMC opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

