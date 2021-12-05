Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,733.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

