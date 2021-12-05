Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $20.52

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $21.24. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 89 shares trading hands.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

