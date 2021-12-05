Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Update

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 272,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TKNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.