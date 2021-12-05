Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,833,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,622,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 832,062 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.31 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

