Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Sells $696,300.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $46.31 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

