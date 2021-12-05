Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Sells $696,300.00 in Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $46.31 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
