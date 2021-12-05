Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($278.41) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €232.00 ($263.64).

Allianz stock opened at €198.38 ($225.43) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €204.31. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

