Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

