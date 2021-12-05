Alliance Global Partners Boosts U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $25.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of USAU stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $73.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
