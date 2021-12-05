Alliance Global Partners Boosts U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $25.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Shares of USAU stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $73.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.