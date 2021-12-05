ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 170.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $158,754.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 463.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00038897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,609,941 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

