Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Alithya Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.36.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $135.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alithya Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Alithya Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

