Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00.

Upstart stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $81,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

