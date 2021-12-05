Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 181,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,155.0 days.
Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
