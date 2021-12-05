Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $202.66 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.