Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $40.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $11,488,000 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alector by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,050 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Alector by 17.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alector by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alector by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALEC stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,487. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

