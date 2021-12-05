Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Up 17.6% in November

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AA stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,712. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $16,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $2,950,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

