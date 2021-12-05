Alaska Permanent Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 10.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $117,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

