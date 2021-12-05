Alaska Permanent Capital Management Invests $288,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July comprises approximately 0.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

PJUL stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.