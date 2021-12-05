Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $10.90 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34.

