AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimbell Royalty Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $13.62 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $824.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.