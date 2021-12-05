AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 307.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 149,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSFE. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

