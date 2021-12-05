AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 350 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $745.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.81 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

