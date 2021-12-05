AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $680,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.