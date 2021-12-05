AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 233.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

