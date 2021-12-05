AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 806 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.09.

MNDY stock opened at $275.76 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.95.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

