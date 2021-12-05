AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading Down 6.1%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 436,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,144% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.31.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.