AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading Down 6.1%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 436,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,144% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.31.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

