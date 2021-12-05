Aigang (AIX) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $872,027.68 and approximately $12,306.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aigang

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

