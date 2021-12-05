AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $41.28 on Thursday. AIA Group has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.
About AIA Group
AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.
