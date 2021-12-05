AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Get AIA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $41.28 on Thursday. AIA Group has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.