Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

NYSE:ADC opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.41. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

