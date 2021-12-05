Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 59.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.