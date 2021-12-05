Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Sells $619,200.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AGTI stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

