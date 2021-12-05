AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.