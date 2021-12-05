African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading 12.5% Higher

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 190,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 247,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on African Gold Group from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

