Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 54.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aegon by 312.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

