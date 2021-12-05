AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,117 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.