AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Terex were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terex by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after buying an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

