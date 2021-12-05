AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $159,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 232,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

