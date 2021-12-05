AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of RGI opened at $190.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

