AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $333.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $261.00 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

